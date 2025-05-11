Sunday, May 11, 2025
Scuba DivingUnderwater Imaging

Thailand Bans New Divers From Using Cameras In The Water

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Thailand Aggressor
Thailand Aggressor

Thailand has announced new national regulations limiting the use of underwater cameras to experienced scuba divers.

The new move is designed to help protect vulnerable coral reefs. The Ministry of Natural Resources & Environment has decreed that only divers certified as Advanced Open Water level or equivalent, or Open Water Divers with a logbook showing at least 40 ‘deep’ dives, are now eligible to take cameras underwater.

To ensure compliance with the new directive, underwater photographers must present their certification or logbook to officials when requested to do so. The new regulations came into force on April 23, 2025.

The latest move comes because the ministry attributes some of the reef damage in Thailand to diving tourism, stressing the urgent need to protect marine ecosystems.

The ministry reasons that inexperienced divers can struggle to maintain neutral buoyancy and good diving practices while capturing images underwater. As a result, the practice of novices using cameras during training, examination dives or immediately after qualifying as Open Water Divers is now banned in Thailand.

Additionally, training courses or guided dives are now restricted to a maximum of four scuba divers or 20 snorkelers per guide. Also, snorkelers can now only swim in locations where the corals are 2m/6ft deeper than the surface. Snorkelers are also required to wear life vests unless they have completed a freediving or scuba diving course.

Dive operators, instructors and divemasters are mandated to act immediately if they observe any diver or snorkeler disregarding these new rules. Failure to intervene or to inform tourists about the regulations can result in the revocation of their licenses and they could face heavy penalties, including up to two years of imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht/~US6,121/~£4,500/~€5,389.

SourceDivernet
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,098FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US