The Fifth Edition of ‘Scuba Diving’ Book Is Now Available

The fifth edition of the best-seller “Scuba Diving” written by experienced scuba instructor Dennis Graver is now available.

The book provides an up-to-date resource for all the relevant diving information you could want. It’s the perfect companion for divers, students and instructors alike. Topics covered in the book include:

Equalization of the ears, mask and sinuses.

Dive planning and decompression planning.

How to choose and maintain scuba gear.

Buddy check and boat diving techniques.

Dealing with underwater emergencies.

The new edition features “Application for Knowledge” questions and answers to help you apply and retain the information found in the book.

The new book retails for US$32.95/~£26.7/~€31 and you can find it for purchase here.