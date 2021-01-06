Saturday, January 9, 2021
Ocean

The Guy Harvey Foundation Supports The Fish Art Contest

The Guy Harvey Foundation Supports The Fish Art Contest 1
By Sam Helmy

-

The Guy Harvey Foundation Supports The Fish Art Contest 2
Keep and eye out for the super-cute Clown Fish found at Steve’s Bommie, Ribbon Reefs

The Guy Harvey Foundation has renewed its support for The Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest in 2021.

The competition aims to inspire young people and get them into fish and fishing. Entries for the competition are now open, with the deadline for entries on March 31st, 2021.

Commenting on the support, Pat Conzemius, president and CEO of Wildlife Forever, said:

“Guy Harvey is a well-known name in the arts, conservation, and research community. I’m thrilled that we’re working together to encourage and get more youth engaged into fish and fishing through the arts.”

While Greg Jacoski, the Executive Director of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, commented:

“The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation is committed to protecting the future of ocean ecosystems. We are proud to partner with the Fish Art Contest to inspire youth to become the next generation of stewards.”

To enter the contest, applicants need to submit an original illustration of a species on the official fish list and a one page written entry.

You can find out more information here, or check out a short video of the competition below.

The Guy Harvey Foundation Supports The Fish Art Contest 4
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

Christmas Gifts That Support Coral Guardian

Sam Helmy -
Coral Guardian has announced a new coral adoption program to raise funds for its work.
Read more
Ocean

DAN Europe Cards Going Digital and Green

Sam Helmy -
The Divers Alert Network Europe has announced that it is going green and doing away with its plastic cards in favor of digital versions.
Read more
Ocean

Pixel Photographs Illustrate the Tragedy Facing Marine Animals

Sam Helmy -
A new design series illustrates the scale of the tragic loss of marine life.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US