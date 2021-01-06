The Guy Harvey Foundation Supports The Fish Art Contest

The Guy Harvey Foundation has renewed its support for The Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest in 2021.

The competition aims to inspire young people and get them into fish and fishing. Entries for the competition are now open, with the deadline for entries on March 31st, 2021.

Commenting on the support, Pat Conzemius, president and CEO of Wildlife Forever, said:

“Guy Harvey is a well-known name in the arts, conservation, and research community. I’m thrilled that we’re working together to encourage and get more youth engaged into fish and fishing through the arts.”

While Greg Jacoski, the Executive Director of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, commented:

“The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation is committed to protecting the future of ocean ecosystems. We are proud to partner with the Fish Art Contest to inspire youth to become the next generation of stewards.”

To enter the contest, applicants need to submit an original illustration of a species on the official fish list and a one page written entry.

You can find out more information here, or check out a short video of the competition below.