Sunday, August 20, 2023
Scuba Diving

The Handicapped Scuba Association Launches New Website

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

HSA Unveils New Website

The Handicapped Scuba Association (HAS) has announced the launch of its new website.

The new site took over two years to build and is the work of DesignGenious.com in conjunction with the HSA, and involved updating an enormous amount of code to add lots of new functions and looks. Features of the new site include:

  • Full program descriptions.
  • The ability to search for dive professionals in your area.
  • A dive buddy search function.
  • Boat and resort links with details on accessibility and such.
  • YouTube station and media room.
  • Download section for members with manuals, exams and more.

You can find the new HSA website here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

