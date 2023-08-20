The Handicapped Scuba Association Launches New Website

The Handicapped Scuba Association (HAS) has announced the launch of its new website.

The new site took over two years to build and is the work of DesignGenious.com in conjunction with the HSA, and involved updating an enormous amount of code to add lots of new functions and looks. Features of the new site include:

Full program descriptions.

The ability to search for dive professionals in your area.

A dive buddy search function.

Boat and resort links with details on accessibility and such.

YouTube station and media room.

Download section for members with manuals, exams and more.

You can find the new HSA website here.