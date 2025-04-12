TIDES Marine Science Camp Now Taking Applications

The TIDES Marine Science Camp in Key Largo, Florida, has announced that it is accepting applications for this year’s program.

This year, the camp is being offered nationwide, with five one-week sessions available. The first is on July 6, 2025, while the last ends on August 9, 2025.

Each TIDES (Teaching Interdisciplinary and Experiential Science) session is capped at 16 participants. During the camp, participants will be housed either at the Marine Lab or in one of the new overwater bungalows nested in picturesque Bungalow Bay next to the dive shop. Activities during the camp include the following

Daily dive instruction

Off-site field trips

S’mores around the campfire

Making new friends and discovering new opportunities

Participants have a couple of options to choose from:

TIDES Explorer: is aimed at novices and is designed to immerse participants in the world of scuba diving, marine science, and ocean conservation. Participants can earn their Open Water Scuba Diver certification.

is aimed at novices and is designed to immerse participants in the world of scuba diving, marine science, and ocean conservation. Participants can earn their Open Water Scuba Diver certification. TIDES Advanced Explorer: is for campers who are already Open Water Scuba Diver certified. The program includes advanced marine science courses, continuing education diving specialties, and immersive, hands-on experiences in marine science.

Where TIDES truly stands out is the fact that it is one of the few marine science camps nationwide that collaborates directly with marine biologists on pioneering research projects. Through its partnership with the Ocean First Institute, campers enjoy the extraordinary chance to engage with professional scientists on real-world research using state-of-the-art technology.

According to Camp Director Joel Van Egbert:

“We are developing the next generation of ocean stewards. These camps combine scuba diving in the warm waters of South Florida with interactive research programs led by acclaimed marine biologists to create unique experiences that last a lifetime. The wonderful synergy between TIDES and Ocean First Institute gives campers a head-start on potential careers in marine biology, research, and ocean-related studies.”

You can find out more about the TIDES Marine Science Camp here.