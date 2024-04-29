Monday, April 29, 2024
Scuba Diving

Tinamarie Hernandez Awarded Everyday Disability Hero Award

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Diveheart Teams with Veterans Adaptive Scuba Diving
Diveheart Teams with Veterans Adaptive Scuba Diving

The 2024 “Everyday Disability Hero Award” has been awarded to Diveheart Executive Director Tinamarie Hernandez.

She was given the award at the 2024 Disability Matters North America Conference & Awards earlier this month in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Disability Matters aims to recognize companies and organizations around the world that are leading the way in mainstreaming disability in three key areas: Workforce, Workplace and Marketplace. Disability Matters North America has three further categories, including Steps-to-Success, Disability Champion and Employer/Supplier of Choice.

Hernandez was awarded for her dedication in advancing the Diveheart mission to provide scuba diving experience for people with disabilities.

You can find out more about Diveheart here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
110,727FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US