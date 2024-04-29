Tinamarie Hernandez Awarded Everyday Disability Hero Award

The 2024 “Everyday Disability Hero Award” has been awarded to Diveheart Executive Director Tinamarie Hernandez.

She was given the award at the 2024 Disability Matters North America Conference & Awards earlier this month in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Disability Matters aims to recognize companies and organizations around the world that are leading the way in mainstreaming disability in three key areas: Workforce, Workplace and Marketplace. Disability Matters North America has three further categories, including Steps-to-Success, Disability Champion and Employer/Supplier of Choice.

Hernandez was awarded for her dedication in advancing the Diveheart mission to provide scuba diving experience for people with disabilities.

You can find out more about Diveheart here.