TV Personality and Journalist Kinga Philipps on How One Dive with a Whale Shark Reshaped Her Worldview, and More Convention Cancellations

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcast

In Episode 15, you’ll hear the latest news in the last week from around the world underwater including an update on AWARE week 2020 and several new online dive shows starting to hot up.

Then we welcome back co-host Linden Wolbert as she sits down with TV personality, avid Freediver & Scuba Diver, and ocean advocate Kinga Philipps. Kinga talks a little about her life in front of the camera, life as an ocean advocate, and how an eye-opening encounter with a whale shark gave her a much larger perspective on the world.

Our top tip this week comes from David Diley – Underwater Director/Videographer and director “Of Shark and Man” – who tells us his top tip about his perspective that if we want to be a good diver we need to start above the water.

And then finally we hear from Gary Chuven on his Best Dive Ever.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t forget to give us a 5-star rating, leave a review, and tell your friends about us – every share and like really makes a difference.