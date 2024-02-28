Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Ocean

Two Male Humpback Whales Were Photographed Having Sex

John Liang
-

Scientists Release Report On First-Ever Observation Of Two Male Humpback Whales Having Sex (Image credit: Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano)
In a major scientific breakthrough, a team has documented the first-ever instance of humpback whales engaged in sexual behavior, with a remarkable twist – the encounter involves two male whales.

The study, published in the scientific journal Marine Mammal Science, sheds light on the previously undocumented aspects of humpback whale behavior, challenging existing perceptions and expanding scientists’ understanding of cetacean social dynamics.

Stephanie Stack, lead author of the paper and a whale researcher with the Pacific Whale Foundation, was contacted by two Maui, Hawaii-based photographers for advice regarding a unique encounter that they had documented while boating recreationally.

What they stumbled upon was an unprecedented observation that was previously unknown to the scientific community. The groundbreaking photographs captured by Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano provide an unparalleled glimpse into the private lives of these majestic marine mammals.

Among marine mammals, scientists had previously observed homosexual behavior in walruses, gray seals, Amazon river dolphins, common bottlenose dolphins, Atlantic spotted dolphins, killer whales, gray whales and bowhead whales, but documenting any sexual behavior of humpback whales has been extremely scarce — until now, the report’s authors write.

According to Stack:

“Despite being well studied for decades, the sexual behavior of humpback whales has remained mostly a mystery until now. This discovery challenges our preconceived notions about humpback whale behavior. While we have long recognized the complex social structures of these incredible creatures, witnessing the copulation of two male whales for the first time is a unique and remarkable event.”

The observation opens new avenues for research into the broader spectrum of cetacean behavior, social structures and the factors influencing their reproductive strategies.

The research promises to be a catalyst for further exploration into the mysterious lives of humpback whales.

Check out the study here.

