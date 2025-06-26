Thursday, June 26, 2025
UK Seas and Oceans Could See More Sharks

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

School of sharks circling from above
School of sharks circling from above

Researchers from the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS) think that the number of endangered sharks and rays may increase in the waters around the UK in response to climate change and warming oceans.

During the research, the team studied how 19 different threatened marine species are expected to respond to warming seas by 2060. The scientists found that while some species will struggle to adapt, many others would thrive due to the warming seas around the UK.

In fact, the scientist predicted that over the next 50 years, parts of the North Sea’s waters would actually become a biodiversity hotspot.

The study, which was published in the journal Marine Biology, predicted the following species are expected to thrive:

  • Spurdog sharks.
  • Basking sharks.
  • Thornback rays.
  • Oysters

Sadly, not all species will thrive, and certain clams and sea pens will struggle. In fact, the researchers predict that sea pens could lose a massive 40% of their suitable habitat.

Dr. John Pinnegar, the principal scientist and lead advisor on climate change at CEFAS  told the BBC:

“The seas still need to be managed carefully and other pressures reduced if the creatures are to thrive in new habitats.”

Sourcebbc.co.uk
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor.

