Uncertain Times Ahead for IANTD UK

An announcement took the UK dive scene by surprise last weekend when the IANTD UK team announced that they had made the sad decision not to continue as UK licensees.

The team gave several reasons for their decision, including:

The number of active IANTD instructors is at a record low following the retirement of many leading figures.

The rising cost of helium has made deepwater open circuit diving in the UK very difficult.

While there are other factors, they all combine to make the viability of IANTD UK difficult, which has led to the decision. The team said they are happy to discuss and share their knowledge and experience with anyone interested in taking over as the licensee of IANTD UK.

