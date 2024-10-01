Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 Photo Contest Winners Announced

Gabriel Guzman took home the “Best of Show” prize at the inaugural Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 photo contest.

Guzman’s collection of underwater sunburst images also took the top spot in the Portfolio category.

Entrants competed in eight categories for prizes worth more than A$50,000 (~US$34,619/~€31,066) in total, including dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, as well as the latest underwater photo and video gear. The judging panel was Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Brett Lobwein, Ross Long, Matty Smith and William Tan.

The other category winners were Talia Greis (Sydney), Jenny Stock (Over-Under), Selanie Waddilove (Smartphone), Emma Turner (Environmental), Lewis Burnett (Australian), Luc Rooman (International Waters) and Ste Everington (Reels Showcase).

You can check out all the winners’ images here.

(Featured Image credit: Gabriel Guzman)