Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Underwater Imaging

Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 Photo Contest Winners Announced

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 Photo Contest Winners Announced (Image credit: Gabriel Guzman)
Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 Photo Contest Winners Announced (Image credit: Gabriel Guzman)

Gabriel Guzman took home the “Best of Show” prize at the inaugural Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 photo contest.

Guzman’s collection of underwater sunburst images also took the top spot in the Portfolio category.

Entrants competed in eight categories for prizes worth more than A$50,000 (~US$34,619/~€31,066) in total, including dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, as well as the latest underwater photo and video gear. The judging panel was Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Brett Lobwein, Ross Long, Matty Smith and William Tan.

The other category winners were Talia Greis (Sydney), Jenny Stock (Over-Under), Selanie Waddilove (Smartphone), Emma Turner (Environmental), Lewis Burnett (Australian), Luc Rooman (International Waters) and Ste Everington (Reels Showcase).

You can check out all the winners’ images here.

(Featured Image credit: Gabriel Guzman)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,191FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US