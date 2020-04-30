Canadian cave diver, underwater explorer, writer, photographer and film-maker Jill Heinerth has given the next generation of divers something to look forward to with the announcement that she is publishing a picture book for kids.

According to a Facebook post by Heinerth, “The Aquanaut” is scheduled to come out in January 2021 and features artwork from #1 New York Times bestselling illustrator Jaime Kim.

The book itself is a picture book designed to encourage readers young and old to explore their world, build their self-esteem and imagine what they an do and become when the grow up.

The expected publication date is January 19th, 2021.