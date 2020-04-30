Canadian cave diver, underwater explorer, writer, photographer and film-maker Jill Heinerth has given the next generation of divers something to look forward to with the announcement that she is publishing a picture book for kids.

According to a Facebook post by Heinerth, “The Aquanaut” is scheduled to come out in January 2021 and features artwork from #1 New York Times bestselling illustrator Jaime Kim.

The book itself is a picture book designed to encourage readers young and old to explore their world, build their self-esteem and imagine what they an do and become when the grow up.

The expected publication date is January 19th, 2021.

Facebook Post by Jill Heinerth announcing her new picture book
Facebook Post by Jill Heinerth announcing her new picture book

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.