Updated ‘Reef Life: A Guide to Tropical Marine Life’ Is Now Available

Reef Life: A Guide to Tropical Marine Life
Reef Life: A Guide to Tropical Marine Life

An updated edition of the book “Reef Life: A Guide to Tropical Marine Life” is now available.

The new edition features new photos and 33 new species in addition to an extended chapter covering the condition of the oceans and its reefs.

The book contains more than 1,000 stunning color photographs, giving readers unparalleled insight into the ocean’s reefs and inhabitants. It also features over 425 species, giving the reader a handy identification guide to the most commonly seen species.  Also, the book includes a section on the following:

  • A global reef survey.
  • The threats faced by marine ecosystems.
  • Information about tropical marine ecosystems.

The book retails for US$37.15/~£30 /~€35 and you can find it for purchase here.

Reef Life: A Guide to Tropical Marine Life
Reef Life: A Guide to Tropical Marine Life
