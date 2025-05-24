UTD Announces Upcoming ‘Listening Period’

Unified Team Diving has announced that it will soon be launching a dedicated “listening period” to receive feedback and plan the path ahead.
The company said in an email:
“In the days since we shared the news of Jeff [Seckendorf] stepping down from his role and focusing on continuing his coaching within UTD, we’ve been moved by the outpouring of support, stories, and questions. It’s clear how much this community cares—not only about our past, but about the future we’re building together.”
The period will last 60 days and aims to provide a forum for the broader UTD diving community to share their thoughts and perspectives on the state of UTD and how the company and family should progress going forward.
Below is what UTD is planning over the next couple of months:
- Members will be invited to share their thoughts through a simple yet easy-to-use feedback form. Members can choose to respond anonymously or give their name.
- UTD will host two live virtual Town Halls. One will only be open to UTD Instructors, while the other Town Hall is open to the larger UTD dive community. These are the perfect opportunities to share insights, thoughts, and more.
- During the Listening period, UTD is imposing a moratorium on changes, and no operational or material changes will be made during this period.
- At the end of the 60-day listening period, the management will publish a state of UTD report. This will integrate the feedback received as well as the team’s vision for the future path of UTD.