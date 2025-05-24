UTD Announces Upcoming ‘Listening Period’

Unified Team Diving has announced that it will soon be launching a dedicated “listening period” to receive feedback and plan the path ahead.

The company said in an email:

“In the days since we shared the news of Jeff [Seckendorf] stepping down from his role and focusing on continuing his coaching within UTD, we’ve been moved by the outpouring of support, stories, and questions. It’s clear how much this community cares—not only about our past, but about the future we’re building together.”

The period will last 60 days and aims to provide a forum for the broader UTD diving community to share their thoughts and perspectives on the state of UTD and how the company and family should progress going forward.

Below is what UTD is planning over the next couple of months: