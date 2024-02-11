VIP Diving Bonaire Expands Its Technical Diving Operations

VIP Diving Bonaire has announced the beginning of the construction of its dedicated technical diving facility.
Along with the new cutting-edge facility, VIP Diving will now feature an incredibly strong technical diving team, including:
- Course Director & Tec Trimix Instructor Trainer Kevin O’Brien.
- PADI Tec Deep Instructor Ron de Lijster.
- PADI Course Director & Tec Deep Instructor Trainer Maarten van den Hazel.
- PADI Master Instructor and Tec Deep Instructor Martijn Klijnstra.
Once built, the new facility will offer the full range of PADI courses, including:
- PADI Discover Tec
- PADI Tec Basics
- PADI Tec Sidemount
- PADI Tec 40 / Tec 40 Trimix
- PADI Tec 45 / Tec 45 Trimix
- PADI Tec 50 / Tec 50 Trimix
- PADI Tec Trimix 65
- PADI Tec Trimix
- PADI Discover Rebreather
- PADI Rebreather Diver
- PADI Advanced Rebreather Diver
- PADI Tec 40 CCR
- PADI Tec 60 CCR
- PADI Tec 100 CCR
VIP Diving offers the full spectrum of technical diving services from Helium and Sofnolime to regulators and cylinders of virtually every size imaginable. Not to mention the Hollis Prism 1 rebreather.
For more info, go to vipdiving.com.