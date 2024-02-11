VIP Diving Bonaire Expands Its Technical Diving Operations

VIP Diving Bonaire has announced the beginning of the construction of its dedicated technical diving facility.

Along with the new cutting-edge facility, VIP Diving will now feature an incredibly strong technical diving team, including:

Course Director & Tec Trimix Instructor Trainer Kevin O’Brien .

. PADI Tec Deep Instructor Ron de Lijster .

. PADI Course Director & Tec Deep Instructor Trainer Maarten van den Hazel .

. PADI Master Instructor and Tec Deep Instructor Martijn Klijnstra.

Once built, the new facility will offer the full range of PADI courses, including:

PADI Discover Tec

PADI Tec Basics

PADI Tec Sidemount

PADI Tec 40 / Tec 40 Trimix

PADI Tec 45 / Tec 45 Trimix

PADI Tec 50 / Tec 50 Trimix

PADI Tec Trimix 65

PADI Tec Trimix

PADI Discover Rebreather

PADI Rebreather Diver

PADI Advanced Rebreather Diver

PADI Tec 40 CCR

PADI Tec 60 CCR

PADI Tec 100 CCR

VIP Diving offers the full spectrum of technical diving services from Helium and Sofnolime to regulators and cylinders of virtually every size imaginable. Not to mention the Hollis Prism 1 rebreather.

For more info, go to vipdiving.com.