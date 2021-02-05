Friday, February 5, 2021
Ocean

Watch A Blue Whale Try To Feed In Heavy Shipping Traffic

Watch A Blue Whale Try To Feed In Heavy Shipping Traffic 1
By John Liang

-

Scientists Can Now Watch Whales Feed Underwater (Photo credit: Mike Baird)
Scientists Can Now Watch Whales Feed Underwater (Photo credit: Mike Baird)

One of the biggest dangers to whales today is getting hit by large cargo ships while they’re on the surface preparing to dive.

To that end, scientists have been able to track at least one blue whale as it swims amid heavy ship traffic in the Gulf of Ancud off Chile. In an animation posted on Instagram, the blue dot is the whale, and the brown dots are ships that traveled in the area from March 22nd, 2019 to March 29th, 2019.

That data was published this week in the journal “Nature” in an article titled “Defining priority areas for blue whale conservation and investigating overlap with vessel traffic in Chilean Patagonia, using a fast-fitting movement model.”

The data in this study are very alarming, according to principal author Dr. Luis Bedrinana-Romano:

“We know where the whales are, but we also know that their total population in this area is very low. In fact, our research shows there are between 200 and 700 individual whales in the region, making any collision with a ship and resulting death of the whale a real threat to their conservation.”

On top of that, Bedrinana-Romano says according to his team’s research the situation is so critical that “if one blue whale were to die every two years due to human causes, the whale population’s recuperation rate would be very threatened.”

The area has already seen fatal collisions between whales and ships in 2009, 2014 and 2017, according to the scientists.

Check out the study here, or watch the animation below.

Watch A Blue Whale Try To Feed In Heavy Shipping Traffic 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

Fourth Element Seeks Digital Marketing Assistant

John Liang -
If you're a creative marketer looking for your next cool job, the folks at Fourth Element might have just the thing.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Dive In – The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder

John Liang -
"I Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants" - a wide-ranging interview on Dive In - The Podcast with DeeperBlue Founder Stephan Whelan.
Read more
Ocean

Guy Harvey Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients

Sam Helmy -
The Guy Harvey Foundation has announced the four inaugural winners of its legacy scholarships.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US