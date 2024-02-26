Wetsuit Recycling Initiative Launched By Scuba.com

A wetsuit recycling program, a partnership between equipment supplier Scuba.com, Lava Rubber and the Diveheart Foundation has been launched.

The program aims to repurpose and turn old wetsuits into usable items such as:

Yoga Mats.

Welcome mats.

Coasters.

Koozies and much more.

The program aims to make wetsuits more sustainable and environmentally friendly, since neoprene is not biodegradable.

Divers who want to recycle their old suits can drop them off at Scuba.com retail locations in Costa Mesa, CA and New York, NY. Alternatively, attendees of the upcoming Beneath the Sea Scuba Show in New Jersey can also drop their suits off at the show.

Commenting on the new initiative, Scuba.com Director of Sales & Retail Mary Lawrence said:

“We are thrilled to launch this wetsuit recycling program in collaboration with Diveheart and Lava Rubber. By repurposing old wetsuits into useful products, we not only contribute to environmental conservation but also support Diveheart’s mission of making scuba diving accessible to individuals with disabilities.”

You can find out more information here.