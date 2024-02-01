Thursday, February 1, 2024
Women In Ocean Science Releases 2923 Report

By John Liang

Women in Ocean Science Releases 2023 Report
Women in Ocean Science Releases 2023 Report

Women in Ocean Science has released its 2023 Impact Report.

The report covers the following accomplishments:

  • “Training seven talented local women in Raja Ampat and the Maldives in marine science and dive training in collaboration with local partners
  • “Conducting a baseline gender research study in the Maldives, identifying and addressing barriers for ocean access in collaboration with Women in Fuvamulah
  • “Expanding our Ambassador Program to 104 inspiring individuals across 84 universities on 6 continents
  • “WOS Ambassadors organized over 55 events globally, including study clubs, beach cleans, and community dives against debris
  • “Launching our monthly Professional Development Workshops, hosting engaging online sessions for our network
  • “Providing two paid social media internships, elevating science communication skills for early-career graduates Caitlin Rentell and Cara Still
  • “Spotlighting over 50 women in our Instagram series, sharing their impactful stories and research journeys.
  • “Receiving our official charity registration, marking a significant milestone for WOS.”

Check out the report here and for more info on the organization, go to womeninoceanscience.com.

