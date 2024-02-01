Women In Ocean Science Releases 2923 Report

Women in Ocean Science has released its 2023 Impact Report.
The report covers the following accomplishments:
- “Training seven talented local women in Raja Ampat and the Maldives in marine science and dive training in collaboration with local partners
- “Conducting a baseline gender research study in the Maldives, identifying and addressing barriers for ocean access in collaboration with Women in Fuvamulah
- “Expanding our Ambassador Program to 104 inspiring individuals across 84 universities on 6 continents
- “WOS Ambassadors organized over 55 events globally, including study clubs, beach cleans, and community dives against debris
- “Launching our monthly Professional Development Workshops, hosting engaging online sessions for our network
- “Providing two paid social media internships, elevating science communication skills for early-career graduates Caitlin Rentell and Cara Still
- “Spotlighting over 50 women in our Instagram series, sharing their impactful stories and research journeys.
- “Receiving our official charity registration, marking a significant milestone for WOS.”
Check out the report here and for more info on the organization, go to womeninoceanscience.com.