Tuesday, November 21, 2023
World War II Sub HMS Thistle Discovered In Norwegian Waters

Sam Helmy
-

The Wreck of the HMS Thistle

The wreck of the British submarine HMS Thistle has been confirmed in the waters off Rogaland, Norway, after more than 80 years on the sea bed.

The effort to find the wreck was conducted as part of the Mareano program, which is dedicated to discovering the mysteries of the underwater realm.

The wreck was first discovered in the spring of this year, but it has taken up to now to positively identify the remains of the HMS Thistle.

Interestingly, the team wasn’t looking for the wreck but found it by accident as part of a project to map the ocean floor. Commenting on the find, senior engineer Kjell Bakkeplass stated:

“I rarely find myself in the video room during these explorations, but my curiosity was piqued long before our submersible cameras descended into the depths. The striking resemblance between the wreck structures we had previously encountered and this newfound discovery is truly remarkable.”

You can check out a video of the wreck below.

Finding a missing submarine in the North sea

