Zeagle has announced its latest promotion just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Through December 31, 2023, you can receive a complimentary Octo Z when you purchase a Zeagle BCD.

The promotion applies to the following models of Zeagle BCDs:

Fury.

Ranger.

Ranger LTD.

Stiletto.

Zena.

To claim your complimentary Zeagle Octo, all you need to do is enter the code OCTOZ23C when checking out online or at your local retailer.

You can find out more information here.