11th Annual UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition Now Accepting Entries

The 11th annual UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition is now open and accepting entries.

This year’s competition has five thematic categories as follows:

  • Awaken New Depths seeks images that cause us to reevaluate and reconsider our relationship with the ocean and how we can nurture and protect it.
  • Small Island Developing States seeks images that highlight and bring the beauty of small islands and their people to the fore.
  • Big and Small Underwater Faces seeks portraits of marine life, whether big or small.
  • Underwater Seascapes seeks stunning images of the ocean seascape in all its glory, showing its ecosystems and beauty. 50-50 above and below shots are allowed in the competition.
  • Above Water Seascapes seeks images showcasing the land and environment that is dependent on the ocean.

The winning images will be recognized at the United Nations on June 7, 2024, during events marking the 2024 World Oceans Day.

According to UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition Curator Ellen Cuylaerts:

“Share your best work and have a chance to create a meaningful dialogue within a community of people working on protecting and celebrating the wonders of our oceans. We hope everyone celebrates with us!

“We are asking all participants to agree to our charter of ethics in underwater photography established in 2020 (see below), inviting photographers not just to enjoy the oceans but to lead by example and be true ocean ambassadors.

“Photography is a powerful medium to convey a feeling or a message. This open and free photo competition seeks to inspire the creation of imagery capturing the beauty, the challenges and the importance of the ocean and humankind’s relation to it, hoping to contribute to actions to preserve this vital resource.”

The deadline for submitting all entries is April 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. US Eastern Time.

You can find the full details of the competition here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

