2024 CMAS Sport Diving World Championships To Be Held In Portugal

CMAS has announced that the 2024 Sport Diving World Championships will be held in Portugal, and a workshop on the competition is scheduled for later this month.

Sport diving consists of a set of individual and team events conducted in a swimming pool that test the competitors’ competency in recreational scuba diving techniques.

CMAS said it will host a pair of Zoom workshops on Saturday, February 17th where the following topics will be discussed:

• General Presentation of the Sport “Sport Diving”

• Participation in the 2024 World Championships Open to individuals.

• 2024 World Championships Presentation and Deadlines.

• Miscellaneous

The first session will take place from 09:00 to 10:30 Central European Time, while the second session will be held from 16:00 to 17:30 CET.

For more info and to register for one of the workshops, go to cmas.org.