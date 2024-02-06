Tuesday, February 6, 2024
2024 CMAS Sport Diving World Championships To Be Held In Portugal

Sport Diving (Image credit: CMAS)

CMAS has announced that the 2024 Sport Diving World Championships will be held in Portugal, and a workshop on the competition is scheduled for later this month.

Sport diving consists of a set of individual and team events conducted in a swimming pool that test the competitors’ competency in recreational scuba diving techniques.

CMAS said it will host a pair of Zoom workshops on Saturday, February 17th where the following topics will be discussed:

• General Presentation of the Sport “Sport Diving”
• Participation in the 2024 World Championships Open to individuals.
• 2024 World Championships Presentation and Deadlines.
• Miscellaneous

The first session will take place from 09:00 to 10:30 Central European Time, while the second session will be held from 16:00 to 17:30 CET.

For more info and to register for one of the workshops, go to cmas.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

