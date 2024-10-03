Thursday, October 3, 2024
2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition Now Accepting Entries

John Liang
By John Liang

The Underwater Photography Guide has announced that it is accepting entries for the 2024 edition of the annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

Ocean Art 2024 consists of 14 categories total, with the top categories including Wide Angle, Macro, Marine Life Behavior and three corresponding compact camera categories.

Unique categories include Black & White, Marine Life Portrait, Cold/Temperate Water, Blackwater, Underwater Conservation and Nudibranchs.

The Underwater Fashion and Underwater Digital Art categories provide two very different and unique art forms their own categories – with complete freedom in post-processing.

This year’s competition features over US$60,000 (~€54,330) in prizes.

Winners from each category will be able to rank the prizes they would like to receive, making it more likely that each winner will receive a prize they desire.

Among the grand prizes are:

  • 7-night dive package in Roatan with Anthony’s Key Resort;
  • 10-night liveaboard dive trip in Papua New Guinea with Walindi Plantation Resort;
  • 8-day, 16-dive adventure for two in Raja Ampat with Meridian Adventure;
  • 7-night liveaboard dive trip with Bilikiki Cruises in the Solomon Islands;
  • 10-day dive trip with Mermaid Liveaboards in Raja Ampat or Komodo;
  • 7-night dive trip in Indonesia aboard the Coralia Liveaboard;
  • 14-night dive trip to Ambon Indonesia with Spice Island Divers;
  • 8-day dive trip to the Galapagos with Andean Travel Company.

In addition to new judge Ipah Uid Lynn from Malaysia, the returning judges will include Tony Wu, Marty Snyderman and Mark Strickland.

Photos must be submitted before the deadline of 23:59 PST on November 30, 2024.

More information can be found on the Ocean Art Photo Competition page.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

