2024 Sport Diving World Championship Results Are In

By Sam Helmy

-

Sport Diving World Championship 2024
Sport Diving World Championship 2024

The 2024 Sport Diving World Championship in Vila France de Xira, Portugal recently concluded.

If you haven’t heard of the sport before, it is features scuba divers taking part in a wide range of competitive challenges. 

The sport aims to help clubs keep their members engaged, enable divers to improve their skill set and generally have a load of fun along the way. In terms of events, this year’s competition featured a wide range including:

  • buoyancy control,
  • lift bag use,
  • underwater navigation,
  • rescue diver scenarios and
  • obstacle course. 

You can find the championship results here, or check out a video of the event below.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

