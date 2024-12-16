2024 Sport Diving World Championship Results Are In

The 2024 Sport Diving World Championship in Vila France de Xira, Portugal recently concluded.

If you haven’t heard of the sport before, it is features scuba divers taking part in a wide range of competitive challenges.

The sport aims to help clubs keep their members engaged, enable divers to improve their skill set and generally have a load of fun along the way. In terms of events, this year’s competition featured a wide range including:

buoyancy control,

lift bag use,

underwater navigation,

rescue diver scenarios and

obstacle course.

You can find the championship results here, or check out a video of the event below.