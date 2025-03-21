Friday, March 21, 2025
2025 International Cave Diving Conference To Take Place In Late May

John Liang
By John Liang

-

International Cave Diving Conference
International Cave Diving Conference

If exploring underwater caves is your jam, the Cave Diving Section of the U.S. National Speleological Society is organizing the 2025 International Cave Diving Conference at Rembert Farms, Florida, from May 30-31.

Featured speakers will include:

  • Joe Firkaly-Paciera takes you inside sump exploration, sharing his experience as a geologist and diver pushing the limits in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and beyond.
  • Joerg Hess dives deep into the science of rebreather scrubbers, bringing 25+ years of cave diving, a PhD in Applied Biochemistry and decades of research and development in CCR technology.
  • Matt Hardman from Diver’s Atlas showcases how crowdsourced data is revolutionizing underwater exploration and mapping.
  • Stratis Kas, author of “Close Calls” and “Cave Diving,” debunks gas management myths and challenges what you thought you knew about safety.

The raffle grand prize at this event will be a Liberty Sidemount Rebreather + Training Package.

Ticket prices are US$65/~€60 for members and $95/~€87.50 for non-members.

For more info, go to nsscds.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

