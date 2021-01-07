7till8 Earns ‘World’s Best Wetsuit’ Ranking

The folks at wetsuit maker 7till8 are sitting pretty at the start of 2021, with Stab Magazine recently releasing its “World’s Best Wetsuit” test and ranking 7till8’s product on top.

The magazine tested nine different wetsuit companies in areas of comfort and warmth, and 7till8 came in first place, beating out giants such as Billabong, Xcel, O’Neill, Quiksilver, and Rip Curl.

According to an excerpt from the magazine included in a 7till8 email:

“Now, this should come as no surprise considering the amount of care they put into each and every suit, but 7till8 only uses the finest Yamamoto neoprene, which is widely considered the best, most hydrophobic wetsuit material on the planet. Pair this with a personalized fit, and it’s little surprise 7till8 scored so highly in both the warmth and comfort categories of our test.”

If you subscribe to Stab Magazine, you can read the full article here.