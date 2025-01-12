Sunday, January 12, 2025
Underwater Imaging

ADEX Voice of the Ocean 2025 Competition Launched

John Liang
By John Liang

-

ADEX Voice of the Ocean 2025 Competition Launched
ADEX Voice of the Ocean 2025 Competition Launched

Underwater360 has announced the launch of the ADEX Voice of the Ocean Photo+Video+Art Competition 2025.

Voice of the Ocean is the photo, video and art competition associated with the flagship Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) in Singapore, the largest and longest-running dive show in Asia.

Held from April 4 to 6, 2025, ADEX Ocean Festival 2025 culminates in a live judging event, with a jury choosing the winners and runners-up in the competition categories as well as the “Best of Show” overall winner.

ADEX Ocean Festival 2025 is “dedicated to cephalopods” with a “celebration of marine life behavior,” and the competition includes both “Cephalopods” and “Animal Behavior” categories.

This year’s jury comprises Berkley White, Erin Quigley, Kay Burn Lim, Nicolas Remy, Robert Stansfield and William Tan, with Chloe Harvey, executive director of the Reef-World Foundation, providing a special advisory role on animal behavior.

Entrants are invited to submit their best work in the following five categories:

  • Animal Behavior
  • Cephalopods
  • Waterscapes
  • Artwork
  • Short Film

The grand prize, sponsored by SEACAM, is an underwater housing worth up to US$10,000/~€9,758.

Submissions via UnderwaterCompetition.com are open until March 1, 2025.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,310FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US