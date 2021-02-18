Thursday, February 18, 2021
Adventurers, Shark Divers, Wranglers And More Wanted For A New TV Show

By Sam Helmy

-

Neal Watson's Bimini Scuba Center Offering Daily Tiger Shark Dives
Neal Watson's Bimini Scuba Center Offering Daily Tiger Shark Dives

A casting call has gone out for a new TV show. The producers are looking for individuals with a passion for sharks to join a new and exciting on-camera team.

The new show is by the producers of “Wicked Tuna” and “Fast N Loud.” The new series will be shot on the eastern seaboard of the USA and will explore shark behavior and American shark mythology.

Whether you are a scientist to a journalist, a shark diver, or a marine biologist, as long as you are passionate about sharks, you can be part of the team.

You can find out more and apply here.

