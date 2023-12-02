Saturday, December 2, 2023
AI Crab Gender Identification Technology Could Boost Fisheries Management

By Sam Helmy

orange crab on body of water (Photo by Kai Dahms via Unsplash)
A new crab gender identification technology powered by artificial intelligence could herald a revolution in fisheries management.

The latest research from Japan shows that the new technology outperformed human fishermen by some margin when it came to identifying gender in horsehair crabs.

Horsehair crabs, locally known as “kegani,” are a seasonal delicacy in Japan. However, serious restrictions are in place on the catch due to their popularity. For instance, in some locations, catching females is strictly prohibited.

However, while it’s easy to tell the crab’s gender from the underside, it’s very difficult from the side-on view. Add the fact that most crabs landed settle on their legs, and fishermen have to take the time-consuming task of picking each one up individually and flipping it over to determine its sex.

The researchers used AI to be able to accurately determine whether a crab is male or female from the side-on view. Researchers hope this new technology can significantly reduce the stress on crabs, which can be identified by sex quickly and returned to the water where appropriate.

You can find the original research here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

