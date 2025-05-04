Sunday, May 4, 2025
Check Out This New Diver’s Guide To Sustainable Seafood

Fresh seafood (Adobe Stock)
Fresh seafood (Adobe Stock)

Educator and marine conservation biologist Dr. Alex Brylske recently issued a diver’s guide to responsible seafood.

Making responsible choices when it comes to consuming seafood is critical to the long-term health of the world’s coral reefs. By far, the biggest threats to coral reefs come from overfishing. Sadly, whether you are taking out top predators or the bottom layer of the food chain, both can have a catastrophic effect on the health of a coral reef.

As such, Brylske’s new guide for divers and operators not only gives an idea of what responsible choices are when it comes to seafood. But it also offers ways operators can help educate and spread the word about sustainable choices when it comes to consuming seafood.

How the diving industry can make an impact:

  • Education Through Dive Briefings and Tours: encourage and educate guests taking part in activities with the business.
  • Working with Restaurants and Local Businesses to help them make responsible choices.
  • Eco-Friendly Dining Guides and Social Media Campaigns
  • Incentivizing Responsible Choices: For instance, promoting conservation-friendly eateries to their clientele.
  • Hosting Events and Workshops: Such as consuming invasive species like lionfish

In terms of what to order and what to avoid off a menu, the following guidelines are a good starting point.

Best Seafood Choices:

  • Tuna (Skipjack, Blackfin & Little Tunny)
  • Cero
  • Kingfish
  • Spanish Mackerel
  • Wahoo
  • Jack & Trevallies
  • Mahi Mahi
  • Yellowtail Snapper
  • Lionfish
  • Squid

Choices with Cautions:

  • Lobster
  • Conch
  • Barracuda
  • Mutton Snapper
  • Dog Snapper
  • Deepwater Snappers: (Black, Blackfin, Red, Queen, Yelloweye)
  • Red Hind Grouper
  • Rock Hind Grouper

Avoid Eating:

  • All Other Groupers
  • Reef Snappers: (Gray. Schoolmaster, Lane, Mahogany)
  • Parrotfish
  • Shark
  • Triggerfish
  • Sea Turtles

Check out Brylske’s guide here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

