SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Smartphone Housing

SeaLife this week introduced the SportDiver S underwater smartphone housing.

The new compact housing has a depth range of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model.

The new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones.

Constructed from premium polycarbonate, stainless steel, hard-anodized aluminum and optical-grade glass, the housing weighs just 22.6 ounces (641 grams) on land while offering almost neutral buoyancy in water, depending on the smartphone used.

The SportDiver S features a large shutter lever and rear control buttons, enabling effortless operation even while wearing dive gloves. Photographers can expand their creativity by utilizing advanced camera settings such as zoom control, exposure adjustment, auto/manual focus, white balance, lens selection, RAW+JPEG mode and more, depending on the phone model.

The new housing works with the free SportDiver camera app, available for both Android and iOS platforms. The app, when combined with the housing, turns a smartphone into a highly capable underwater camera, and easily switches between photo and video modes.

Additionally, the app’s power-save mode temporarily turns off the camera and dims the display, conserving battery life while keeping instant accessibility with a single touch.

The SportDiver S housing uses Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technology, which automatically connects to the user’s smartphone when opening the SportDiver app. The app is compatible with iPhones and Android smartphones, which are available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store under the name “SportDiver.”

Unlike most other apps, the SportDiver app doesn’t request your email address or personal information.

The housing features ultra-low power consumption, powered by two AAA batteries that last over 50 hours of continuous use.

For enhanced imaging results, three optional removable underwater color-correction filters are available for purchase: Red for restoring natural underwater colors, Magenta for color correction of green water, or Yellow for deep blue water and fluorescent lights.

The filters can be attached or removed while submerged and include a safety tether to prevent loss.

SeaLife also offers optional lenses and a 52mm/67mm lens mount.

Designed for added lights and versatility, the SportDiver S housing features three 1/4-20 tripod mount options, which allows it to be mounted with any standard tripod-threaded light or light tray, such as SeaLife’s own Sea Dragon underwater photo/video lights.

For best results, SeaLife recommends using an attached light source when diving with the SportDiver S.

Additionally, the SportDiver S incorporates a holding spring and rubber grip tabs that securely hold the smartphone in place, providing shock-protection for small and larger phone models.

A Leak Avoidance System features a pre-dive pressure test to ensure the housing is airtight and waterproof before entering the water. In addition to the pre-dive pressure test, an internal moisture sensor activates an on-screen warning in the event the waterproof seal is compromised.

The SportDiver S also features a new interior design that protects sensitive components and electronics from damage in the event water drops accidentally enter the housing when opening the door after diving. The anti-fogging “Moisture Muncher” capsule prevents fogging and internal condensation. The housing is sealed with a high-temperature resistant silicone O-ring seal and a robust cam-lock sealing latch, ensuring a secure, waterproof seal. Extra O-rings and O-ring lubricant are included.

To ensure compatibility, users should consult SeaLife’s “fit-guide” on the company’s website.

The SportDiver S retails for US$299.95/~€264.