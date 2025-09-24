AIDA 2025 Depth World Championships Day 1: Kateryna Sadurska Takes Home Gold in CNF

Day 1 of the AIDA Depth World Championships in Cyprus saw Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska continue her winning ways in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline.

Sadurska, who last week won the CNF gold medal at the CMAS Depth World Championships, on Tuesday successfully dove to 75m/246ft to nab another gold in this discipline.

Hungary’s Zsófia Torocsik earned a silver medal and set a national record with a successful dive to 72m/236ft.

In an Instagram post, Torocsik wrote:

“I finished the first day with a silver medal and a National Record in CNF with 72m. Let’s see what we can do next.”

Australia’s Jade Macdonald-Razvi originally was awarded a white card for the bronze with her 69m/226ft dive, but a protest was later filed over her making a double OK sign, and as a result the white card was rescinded and she got a red card.

With the red card, Croatia’s Sanda Delija’s successful 68m/223ft dive vaulted her onto the podium for the bronze medal.

In an Instagram reel, Macdonald-Razvi wrote:

“Never thought I’d watch a video so many times in one day until yesterday.

“But this was my sketchy surface and the double ok signal that overturned my white card and potential podium at my first WC — tough, heartbroken, but absolutely will be okay (2x ok in fact) once I’ve processed the emotional roller coaster.”

National Records

A slew of additional national records — pending doping test results — were also set on Day 1:

Croatia’s Sanda Delija — 68m/223ft

— South Africa’s Talya Davidoff — 63m/207ft

— Finland’s Leena Oijala — 56m/184ft

— Israel’s Shlomit Wallerstein — 55m/180ft

— Indonesia’s Nikita Fima Atriyu — 50m/164ft

— Puerto Rico’s Natalia Padro — 50m/164ft

— Bulgaria’s Silviya Rashkova — 40m/131ft

— Costa Rica’s Estefania Dejuk — 25m/82ft

— Dominican Republic’s Penelope Vazquez Hadjilyra — 15m/49ft

Check out the video recap and full results below.