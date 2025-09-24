Wednesday, September 24, 2025
AIDA 2025 Depth World Championships Day 1: Kateryna Sadurska Takes Home Gold in CNF

By John Liang

-

AIDA CNF Day 1 (Image credit: AIDA)
Day 1 of the AIDA Depth World Championships in Cyprus saw Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska continue her winning ways in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline.

Sadurska, who last week won the CNF gold medal at the CMAS Depth World Championships, on Tuesday successfully dove to 75m/246ft to nab another gold in this discipline.

Hungary’s Zsófia Torocsik earned a silver medal and set a national record with a successful dive to 72m/236ft.

In an Instagram post, Torocsik wrote:

“I finished the first day with a silver medal and a National Record in CNF with 72m. Let’s see what we can do next.”

Australia’s Jade Macdonald-Razvi originally was awarded a white card for the bronze with her 69m/226ft dive, but a protest was later filed over her making a double OK sign, and as a result the white card was rescinded and she got a red card.

With the red card, Croatia’s Sanda Delija’s successful 68m/223ft dive vaulted her onto the podium for the bronze medal.

In an Instagram reel, Macdonald-Razvi wrote:

“Never thought I’d watch a video so many times in one day until yesterday.

“But this was my sketchy surface and the double ok signal that overturned my white card and potential podium at my first WC — tough, heartbroken, but absolutely will be okay (2x ok in fact) once I’ve processed the emotional roller coaster.”

AIDA CNF Jade Macdonald-Razvi

National Records

A slew of additional national records — pending doping test results — were also set on Day 1:

  • Croatia’s Sanda Delija68m/223ft
  • South Africa’s Talya Davidoff63m/207ft
  • Finland’s Leena Oijala56m/184ft
  • Israel’s Shlomit Wallerstein55m/180ft
  • Indonesia’s Nikita Fima Atriyu50m/164ft
  • Puerto Rico’s Natalia Padro50m/164ft
  • Bulgaria’s Silviya Rashkova40m/131ft
  • Costa Rica’s Estefania Dejuk25m/82ft
  • Dominican Republic’s Penelope Vazquez Hadjilyra15m/49ft

Check out the video recap and full results below.

AIDA CNF Women Day 1

AIDA CNF Women Day 1

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

