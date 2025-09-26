Friday, September 26, 2025
Freediving

AIDA 2025 Depth World Championships Day 3: Kateryna Sadurska Takes CWTB Gold

John Liang
By John Liang

-

AIDA Day 3 (Image Credit: ICARUS Sports Media/Diveye)
AIDA Day 3 (Image Credit: ICARUS Sports Media/Diveye)

Day 3 of the AIDA Depth World Championships in Cyprus saw Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska continue her gold-medal-winning ways by nabbing first place in the Constant Weight with Bifins (CWTB) discipline.

Sadurska, who nabbed the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) gold earlier this week, executed a flawless dive to 97m/318ft to claim her second gold medal, while the USA’s Enchante Gallardo brought home the silver with her 96m/315ft dive and Hungary’s Zsofia Torocsik took bronze with her 92m/302ft dive.

In post-dive comments, Sadurska said:

“It’s not the discipline I trained. The conditions are great. I like the warm water. The thermocline is very gentle. I’m actually very happy already now, and I’m just enjoying being here and doing what I’m love.”

As for Gallardo, she said after her dive:

“I think the hardest part of the dive was how I felt before the dive and how nervous I was. Once you’re in the dive, then you just do the best that you can, and that’s what I did.”

Continental and National Records

Not only did Gallardo earn silver, her dive also set a new Continental and National Record. Additionally, Sadurska’s gold medal dive set a new Ukrainian National Record.

Other national records set on Day 3 included:

  • Zsofia Torocsik (Hungary) – 92m/302ft
  • Marine Simonis (Belgium) – 91m/299 ft
  • Yulia Marievich (Latvia) – 72m/236ft
  • Natalia Padro (Puerto Rico) – 70m/230ft
  • Christin Gerstofer (Austria) – 70m/230ft
  • Nela Ukropcová (Slovakia) – 67m/220ft
  • Fatemeh Saderi (Iran) – 50m/164ft
  • Estefanía Dejuk (Costa Rica) – 50m/164ft

Check out the video recap and full results below.

AIDA Day 3 women CWTB 1

AIDA Day 3 women CWTB 2

AIDA Day 3 women CWTB 3

AIDA Day 3 women CWTB 4

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,029FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US