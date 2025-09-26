AIDA 2025 Depth World Championships Day 3: Kateryna Sadurska Takes CWTB Gold

Day 3 of the AIDA Depth World Championships in Cyprus saw Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska continue her gold-medal-winning ways by nabbing first place in the Constant Weight with Bifins (CWTB) discipline.

Sadurska, who nabbed the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) gold earlier this week, executed a flawless dive to 97m/318ft to claim her second gold medal, while the USA’s Enchante Gallardo brought home the silver with her 96m/315ft dive and Hungary’s Zsofia Torocsik took bronze with her 92m/302ft dive.

In post-dive comments, Sadurska said:

“It’s not the discipline I trained. The conditions are great. I like the warm water. The thermocline is very gentle. I’m actually very happy already now, and I’m just enjoying being here and doing what I’m love.”

As for Gallardo, she said after her dive:

“I think the hardest part of the dive was how I felt before the dive and how nervous I was. Once you’re in the dive, then you just do the best that you can, and that’s what I did.”

Continental and National Records

Not only did Gallardo earn silver, her dive also set a new Continental and National Record. Additionally, Sadurska’s gold medal dive set a new Ukrainian National Record.

Other national records set on Day 3 included:

Zsofia Torocsik (Hungary) – 92m/302ft

(Hungary) – Marine Simonis (Belgium) – 91m/299 ft

(Belgium) – Yulia Marievich (Latvia) – 72m/236ft

(Latvia) – Natalia Padro (Puerto Rico) – 70m/230ft

(Puerto Rico) – Christin Gerstofer (Austria) – 70m/230ft

(Austria) – Nela Ukropcová (Slovakia) – 67m/220ft

(Slovakia) – Fatemeh Saderi (Iran) – 50m/164ft

(Iran) – Estefanía Dejuk (Costa Rica) – 50m/164ft

Check out the video recap and full results below.