AIDA Seeks Safety Divers For 2024 World Championships

John Liang
-

The Masimo safety divers escort Sofia Gomez of Colombia up on her CWT ascent (photo by Daan Verhoeven)
AIDA announced this week it is looking for safety divers for the upcoming 2024 Freediving Depth World Championships in Corsica.

The safety team — 12 in total, eight seniors and four juniors — would need to be onsite from September 2nd to September 16th, 2024.

The basic requirements include:

  • “18 years old.
  • “Willing to work in a team.
  • “Satisfactory communication skills (English).
  • “In-depth practical and theoretical knowledge of the competition scenario
  • “Knowledge of rescue protocols and main complications which may occur during a deep dive
  • “Solid and resilient divers able to work under stress for long hours and several days with limited rest.”

Applications are due by May 22nd, 2024. The AIDA Safety Committee and AIDA Board will evaluate them.

For more info, go to aidainternational.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

