AIDA Seeks Safety Divers For Upcoming World Depth Championships

AIDA announced this week it is seeking a team of 12 safety divers for the upcoming Freediving Depth World Championship, which will take place in Limassol, Cyprus in September 2025.

The basic requirements are as follows:

“Competition experience in depth in 2023/24/25

“AIDA Safety qualification

“Satisfactory communication skills (English).

“Available from 16th September for pre comp.”

The safety team — eight seniors and four juniors — will be required to be on site from September 16th to October 2nd.

AIDA will provide a compensation package of Full Board Accommodations, as well as €2,000/~US$2,238 for “Senior Safety” and €800/~#715 for “Junior Safety.”

Prospective applicants can submit their applications here, and the submission deadline is May 31st.

In a 2024 article in The Guardian newspaper, Tamara Davidson recounted what it takes to become a safety freediver:

“When I moved to Dahab [Egypt] last year, I quickly became part of a community that lives and breathes freediving. I was hungry to take my training deeper, but I also wanted to learn more about myself and become a safer diver.

“When the opportunity arose to train as a competition safety I leapt at the chance – and it has taught me to be a better diver.”