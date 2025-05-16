Friday, May 16, 2025
AIDA Seeks Safety Divers For Upcoming World Depth Championships

John Liang
By John Liang

-

2022 AIDA World Championships
2022 AIDA World Championships

AIDA announced this week it is seeking a team of 12 safety divers for the upcoming Freediving Depth World Championship, which will take place in Limassol, Cyprus in September 2025.

The basic requirements are as follows:

  • “Competition experience in depth in 2023/24/25
  • “AIDA Safety qualification
  • “Satisfactory communication skills (English).
  • “Available from 16th September for pre comp.”

The safety team — eight seniors and four juniors — will be required to be on site from September 16th to October 2nd.

AIDA will provide a compensation package of Full Board Accommodations, as well as €2,000/~US$2,238 for “Senior Safety” and €800/~#715 for “Junior Safety.”

Prospective applicants can submit their applications here, and the submission deadline is May 31st.

In a 2024 article in The Guardian newspaper, Tamara Davidson recounted what it takes to become a safety freediver:

“When I moved to Dahab [Egypt] last year, I quickly became part of a community that lives and breathes freediving. I was hungry to take my training deeper, but I also wanted to learn more about myself and become a safer diver.

“When the opportunity arose to train as a competition safety I leapt at the chance – and it has taught me to be a better diver.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

