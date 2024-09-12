Tamara Davison Recounts the Job Of Safety Freedivers At Depth Competitions

The ongoing AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship off the French coast couldn’t happen without a crew of trained safety freedivers on hand.

In a recent article in The Guardian newspaper, Tamara Davidson recounts what it takes to become a safety freediver:

“When I moved to Dahab [Egypt] last year, I quickly became part of a community that lives and breathes freediving. I was hungry to take my training deeper, but I also wanted to learn more about myself and become a safer diver.

“When the opportunity arose to train as a competition safety I leapt at the chance – and it has taught me to be a better diver.”

