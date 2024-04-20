Alessia Zecchini Sets New CMAS FIM World Record

Italy’s Alessia Zecchini this week set a new women’s freediving world record at the Canotes Freediving Challenge in the Philippines.

Zecchini dove to 104m/341ft in the Free Immersion (FIM) discipline under CMAS rules.

In an Instagram post, Zecchini wrote that the judges originally gave her a red card after surfacing, but the decision was reversed on appeal and she was awarded the white card.

“I had asked for all your energies, promising to bring them with me on the dive! I knew they would help me perform at my best and so it was.”