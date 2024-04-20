Saturday, April 20, 2024
Alessia Zecchini Sets New CMAS FIM World Record

Alessia Zecchini at the Camotes Freediving Challenge (Image credit: @kiavashtattoo)
Italy’s Alessia Zecchini this week set a new women’s freediving world record at the Canotes Freediving Challenge in the Philippines.

Zecchini dove to 104m/341ft in the Free Immersion (FIM) discipline under CMAS rules.

In an Instagram post, Zecchini wrote that the judges originally gave her a red card after surfacing, but the decision was reversed on appeal and she was awarded the white card.

“I had asked for all your energies, promising to bring them with me on the dive! I knew they would help me perform at my best and so it was.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

