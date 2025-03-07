Friday, March 7, 2025
Aqua Native Unveils New PADI Specialty That Blends Breath-Hold Diving with Underwater Artistry

John Liang
By John Liang

Aqua Native Unveils Apnea Flow PADI Specialty
If you live in the Salt Lake City, Utah area, Aqua Native has announced the launch of the Apnea Flow PADI Distinctive Specialty Course.

The course was designed by Ani Ferguson, a freediving instructor, open-water dive instructor, mermaid instructor trainer and lover of underwater expression.

According to Aqua Native:

“Ani appreciates the freedom and connection that comes from exploring underwater and created this groundbreaking program to combine the art of underwater performance with the discipline of freediving.”

With a focus on safety, Apnea Flow’s course design invites participants to explore their creative movements, individuality and artistic expression underwater.

This new and unique program fuses the discipline of apnea training with the fluid grace of underwater performance. Apnea Flow unlocks new ways to move, breathe and express oneself beneath the surface.

As underwater mobility training can be a profoundly therapeutic experience, the weightlessness and silence of the underwater environment create a unique sense of peace and tranquility, allowing practitioners to deeply relax and connect with their bodies.

The focus on controlled breathing and extended breath-hold diving techniques cultivate mindfulness and present-moment awareness. As practitioners explore their movements in this unique medium, they develop more mindful diving practices and a deeper sense of body awareness and self-expression.

For more info on the Apnea Flow PADI Distinctive Specialty Courses, go to aqua-native.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

