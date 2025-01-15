Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Scuba Diving

Aqualung Unveils New Aquasense Dive Regulator

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Aqualung Group: Aquasense Next-Generation Dive Regulator
Aqualung Group: Aquasense Next-Generation Dive Regulator

Aqualung introduced its newest regulator, the Aquasense, at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Designed for experienced divers and beginners alike, the Aquasense offers real-time support to the diver with on-screen guidance during the dive. In addition, divers can improve future performance by accessing detailed dive data after each excursion.

Linked to the Pulsa dive computer and new Aqualung App, the Aquasense keeps the diver connected to their dive group and the surface.

Key features include respiratory information and alerts such as LEDs, breathing, dive position and pressure monitoring as well as a wireless communication system.

Aquasense will be available at retailers and dive centers by the third quarter of 2025 with a price of US$1,399 (€1,299).

Other features include:

• A battery that offers up to one week of intensive autonomous diving
• Advanced integrated technologies: Aqualung sonar under-water communication, a 32bit platform, Blackbox, Master Breathing System, Auto Closure Device, Freezing resistance
• Eight sensors

For more info about Aquasense, go to aqualung-group.com or check out the video below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,325FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US