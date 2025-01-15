Aqualung Unveils New Aquasense Dive Regulator

Aqualung introduced its newest regulator, the Aquasense, at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Designed for experienced divers and beginners alike, the Aquasense offers real-time support to the diver with on-screen guidance during the dive. In addition, divers can improve future performance by accessing detailed dive data after each excursion.

Linked to the Pulsa dive computer and new Aqualung App, the Aquasense keeps the diver connected to their dive group and the surface.

Key features include respiratory information and alerts such as LEDs, breathing, dive position and pressure monitoring as well as a wireless communication system.

Aquasense will be available at retailers and dive centers by the third quarter of 2025 with a price of US$1,399 (€1,299).

Other features include:

• A battery that offers up to one week of intensive autonomous diving

• Advanced integrated technologies: Aqualung sonar under-water communication, a 32bit platform, Blackbox, Master Breathing System, Auto Closure Device, Freezing resistance

• Eight sensors

For more info about Aquasense, go to aqualung-group.com or check out the video below.