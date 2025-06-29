Sunday, June 29, 2025
Eelume Boards European Shipwreck Project

Eelume AUV
Eelume AUV (Image credit: Eelume)

Norwegian ocean technology company Eelume has signed a 10-year contract with one of the biggest European shipwreck exploration projects ever.

The 10-year project with Norwegian-Danish organization Epoke will see Eelume deploy its all-terrain underwater vehicles to help uncover the seabed’s secrets.

The shipwreck exploration project is officially recognized as a “Flag Expedition” by The Explorers Club. During the event, Epoke and its partners will carry Flag 51. Over the years since 1918, the iconic flag has only been carried by fewer than 600 expeditions.

Commenting on joining the new project, Eelume CEO Thomas Nygaard stated:

“This is a collaboration we’re truly proud of. Epoke has brought together an extraordinary international team of experts in marine archaeology, history, and ocean research. Together, we aim to uncover lost chapters of our shared maritime history. Carrying the flag is not only a great honor, it’s a powerful reminder that this is more than just archaeology. It’s exploration in the truest sense of the word.”

He added, discussing the All Terrain AUV:

“This is where our All-Terrain AUV really comes into its own. We’re able to explore complex topographies that other vehicles can’t access, and combine that reach with sensors used in completely new ways. This opens up new possibilities and makes the wreck-hunting process more effective and precise.”

You can check out a video of Eelume’s technology in action below.

Sourceoceanautonomy.no
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

