BBC Presenter to Host New Ocean Podcast

Hannah Stitfall, acclaimed broadcaster, filmmaker and zoologist, is set to host a new marine podcast titled “Oceans: Life Under Water.”

The presenter is a well-known face to BBC viewers and appears on various shows, including:

BBC Springwatch.

BBC Winterwatch.

The One Show.

BBC Earth.

The new podcast will explore different aspects of ocean life in each of the 12 episodes. Each session features a host of guests from a wide range of professions, including explorers, submarine pilots and much more. The new podcast is produced by Crowd Network in collaboration with Greenpeace UK.

Commenting on the new podcast, Stitifall said:

“The stories you’ll hear in this podcast are utterly awe-inspiring. Crowd, Greenpeace and myself have made a great team. There’s such a brilliant combination of knowledge and experience going into this project, and I couldn’t think of a better group to bring it all together. The nature-lovers of the world are going to love this, and I’m thrilled to be hosting it.”

While Elena Polisano, the interim head of oceans at Greenpeace UK, added:

“Our oceans are mysterious, alien and beautiful. Without them, we wouldn’t exist, but centuries of destructive human activities like industrial fishing have pushed marine life to the edge of extinction. Habitats have been destroyed and oceans are on the brink of collapse. New threats like deep sea mining also loom on the horizon. Alongside other governments, the UK government has committed to protecting 30% of the oceans by 2030. Agreeing a UN Ocean Treaty last year was a big step towards this but, to stay on track, our government urgently needs to get the Treaty locked down into law and move swiftly on to creating a network of ocean sanctuaries to enable marine life to bounce back. We hope our new podcast will inspire many more people to join us in pushing the UK government so the 2030 target becomes a reality and isn’t just words on paper.”

“Oceans: Life Under Water” will run for 12 episodes, with a new one airing each Monday.

Download and listen now on Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon.