Bite Back Crowned Charity Of The Year By Dive Worldwide

Scuba holiday company Dive Worldwide has announced Bite-Back as its Charity of the Year.

As such, over the next 12 months, Dive Worldwide will raise donations from client bookings and expects to raise around £3,000/~€3,508 /~US$3,755.

Bite-Back is running campaigns to raise awareness and hold the media accountable for the often unfair and sensational way they cover shark news. It also aims to end the UK trade in shark products.

Commenting on the new announcement, Dive Worldwide Manager Phil North stated:

“We’re especially excited to work with Bite-Back and support its intelligent, creative and results-driven campaigns to end the UK trade in shark products and prompt a change in attitudes to the ocean’s most maligned inhabitant.”

While Bite-Back campaign director Graham Buckingham stated:

“We’re enormously grateful to Dive Worldwide for choosing to support Bite-Back. The company’s commitment to conservation helps set it apart from other tour operators and we’re certain its clients admire and respect that policy. For us, the affiliation is huge and helps us look to the future with confidence we can deliver against key conservation programs.”