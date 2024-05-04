Saturday, May 4, 2024
Bite Back Crowned Charity Of The Year By Dive Worldwide

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

bull shark diving fiji

Scuba holiday company Dive Worldwide has announced Bite-Back as its Charity of the Year.

As such, over the next 12 months, Dive Worldwide will raise donations from client bookings and expects to raise around £3,000/~€3,508 /~US$3,755.

Bite-Back is running campaigns to raise awareness and hold the media accountable for the often unfair and sensational way they cover shark news. It also aims to end the UK trade in shark products.

Commenting on the new announcement, Dive Worldwide Manager Phil North stated:

“We’re especially excited to work with Bite-Back and support its intelligent, creative and results-driven campaigns to end the UK trade in shark products and prompt a change in attitudes to the ocean’s most maligned inhabitant.”

While Bite-Back campaign director Graham Buckingham stated:

“We’re enormously grateful to Dive Worldwide for choosing to support Bite-Back. The company’s commitment to conservation helps set it apart from other tour operators and we’re certain its clients admire and respect that policy. For us, the affiliation is huge and helps us look to the future with confidence we can deliver against key conservation programs.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

