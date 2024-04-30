Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Blu Wild Swimwear Joins Ocean Born Foundation

John Liang
By John Liang

Instead of closing down, sustainable swimwear company Blu Wild will become a brand within the Ocean Born Foundation.

According to Blu Wild Founder Madeline St Clair:

“Last December, I made the incredibly difficult decision to close my sustainable swimwear company, Blu Wild, to create the much-needed space in my life to focus fully on my career as a marine scientist and filmmaker.”

Those plans, however, have turned for the better, St Clair adds:

“Blu Wild has joined the Ocean Born family! I’m beyond stoked to be saying goodbye to CEO and hello to a new role as creative advisor and ambassador, as Blu Wild becomes a brand within Ocean Born Foundation.

“The best part? Blu Wild will now donate 100% of profits toward the research, restoration and protection of our oceans. This is something that feels very full circle, and is everything I could have dreamed for the brand and more.”

Blu Wild’s first capsule collection for summer 2024 has dropped, with a mix of the brand’s best-selling pieces and some new pieces.

For more info, go to oceanbornlifestyle.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

