Blu Wild Swimwear Joins Ocean Born Foundation

Instead of closing down, sustainable swimwear company Blu Wild will become a brand within the Ocean Born Foundation.

According to Blu Wild Founder Madeline St Clair:

“Last December, I made the incredibly difficult decision to close my sustainable swimwear company, Blu Wild, to create the much-needed space in my life to focus fully on my career as a marine scientist and filmmaker.”

Those plans, however, have turned for the better, St Clair adds:

“Blu Wild has joined the Ocean Born family! I’m beyond stoked to be saying goodbye to CEO and hello to a new role as creative advisor and ambassador, as Blu Wild becomes a brand within Ocean Born Foundation.

“The best part? Blu Wild will now donate 100% of profits toward the research, restoration and protection of our oceans. This is something that feels very full circle, and is everything I could have dreamed for the brand and more.”

Blu Wild’s first capsule collection for summer 2024 has dropped, with a mix of the brand’s best-selling pieces and some new pieces.

For more info, go to oceanbornlifestyle.com.