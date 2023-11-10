Friday, November 10, 2023
Blue Horizon Solutions Announces New Dive Professional Carrer Program

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba Diving class (AdobeStock)
Scuba Diving class (AdobeStock)

Blue Horizon Solutions has announced a new leadership coaching program for dive professionals.

The Leadership Compass course is a year-long virtual coaching program that will help dive professionals develop their leadership potential in addition to the core skills they acquired during their instructor development training. The program aims to help professionals achieve the following:

  • Develop leadership capita to help shape the industry.
  • Learn how to nurture an environment of trust and collaboration.
  • Develop sustainable business practices.
  • Develop and improve their interpersonal communication skills.
  • Learn how to model professionalism for others effectively.
  • Develop the skills needed to make a team more effective and high-performance.
  • Acquire an enhanced level of awareness of others and oneself.

According to Sheli Hendricks, the founder of Blue Horizon Solutions:

“DEMA is the ideal venue to launch our newest program, which is tailor-made for dive professionals. As a dive instructor and business owner, I have experienced first-hand the importance of developing professional and leadership acumen, in addition to the technical training.”

You can find out more information here.

Source
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

