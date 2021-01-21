Saturday, January 23, 2021
Blue O Two Announces New ’21 Itineraries’ Campaign

By John Liang

-

Blue O Two and their friends at WWDAS have announced their second installment of the “21 Itineraries” campaign that highlights some of their favorite scuba diving liveaboard itineraries.

With many of them having an in-depth knowledge of the destinations, liveaboards and itineraries, who better to ask than the staff themselves? Some have extensive scuba diving experience, and others are beginners. This helps to give every diver out there an idea of which scuba diving experience would best suit them.

A top destination for many, Egypt is definitely one of the favorites. This time they focus on the “Deep South” itinerary, which ticks all the boxes for any diver wanting to cave dive, see thriving reefs and corals, enjoy breathtaking drop-offs, shark sightings and a vast array of marine life.

Second on their staff’s scuba diving bucket-list this month is the “Central Atolls” itinerary in the Maldives. This seven-night scuba diving adventure delights with an abundance of marine life, coral gardens and drift diving. Not only is this the perfect destination for underwater photographers but you can also book yourself onto one of their PADI courses too.

Last but not least is the Bahamas. Bustling with lemon sharks, Caribbean reef sharks, tiger sharks, great hammerheads, nurse sharks and the occasional bull shark, this itinerary is definitely for those shark lovers out there.

For more info, check out blueotwo.com.

