Saturday, January 23, 2021
Boot Dusseldorf 2021 Canceled, Re-scheduled To January 2022

By John Liang

Organizers of the 2021 boot Düsseldorf announced this week they have canceled this year’s event in April due to the ongoing pandemic and the associated worldwide lockdown measures.

The watersports trade fair had been originally scheduled for January 2021, but was pushed back to April due to COVID-19.

The next boot Dusseldorf will take place on January 22nd to 30th, 2022. Under the given circumstances, holding the event in April 2021 is no longer guaranteed, according to Wolfram Diener, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf:

“The continuing high level of infection and the fact that the end of the lockdown is not foreseeable for the time being make a resumption of trade fair operations at the end of April appear increasingly unrealistic. We have reassessed the situation with our partners and jointly decided to cancel boot 2021 early. Our priority is the health and planning security of our exhibitors, visitors and service providers. All activities will now be focused on the successful staging of boot 2022.”

For more info, go to boot.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

