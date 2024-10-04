Friday, October 4, 2024
BSAC Launches New ‘Adventure Diver’ Course

John Liang
By John Liang

Seamus Kirby - BSAC Adventure Diver
Seamus Kirby - BSAC Adventure Diver

The British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) has introduced a new “Adventure Diver” course, which delivers an “enhanced” try-dive experience for potential new members.

Offering a try dive plus two eLearning modules, the new course is a more comprehensive scuba taster for those interested in learning to dive, according to BSAC.

It’s also a great way for dive clubs and centers to “fast-track” keen try divers to either BSAC’s Discovery Diver or Ocean Diver grades to continue their training.

BSAC Adventure Diver (Image credit: Seamus Kirby/BSAC)
BSAC Adventure Diver (Image credit: Seamus Kirby/BSAC)

Adventure Diver builds on the try-dive experience to also include the eLearning theory modules “Introduction to Discovery and Ocean Diver” and “Adapting to the Underwater World.”

Completion of the theory modules will then be credited toward their formal BSAC training should they choose to progress within 12 months. In addition to the training credits, participants also get a year’s BSAC membership and a digital subscription to the members’ magazine as part of the package.

Adventure Divers can choose to progress their training with either a Discovery Diver or Ocean Diver top-up pack which, upon completion, gives them their diving qualification.

BSAC’s Head of Diving and Training Sophie Hepstonstall said the Adventure Diver course was a welcome addition to the entry-level diver training portfolio:

“This is a versatile taster course that can be used by both BSAC clubs and centres to help boost try diver-to-trainee conversion rates. Thanks to its modular format, Adventure Diver is also a great way to engage youth groups such as the Scouts or Cadet Forces in BSAC diver training and bring the next generation of divers into the club.”

Open to anyone 10 years old and above, Adventure Diver costs £60 (~€71/~US$79), which includes 12 months’ BSAC membership.

For more information, go to bsac.com/adventurediver.



John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

