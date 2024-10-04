BSAC Launches New ‘Adventure Diver’ Course

The British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) has introduced a new “Adventure Diver” course, which delivers an “enhanced” try-dive experience for potential new members.

Offering a try dive plus two eLearning modules, the new course is a more comprehensive scuba taster for those interested in learning to dive, according to BSAC.

It’s also a great way for dive clubs and centers to “fast-track” keen try divers to either BSAC’s Discovery Diver or Ocean Diver grades to continue their training.

Adventure Diver builds on the try-dive experience to also include the eLearning theory modules “Introduction to Discovery and Ocean Diver” and “Adapting to the Underwater World.”

Completion of the theory modules will then be credited toward their formal BSAC training should they choose to progress within 12 months. In addition to the training credits, participants also get a year’s BSAC membership and a digital subscription to the members’ magazine as part of the package.

Adventure Divers can choose to progress their training with either a Discovery Diver or Ocean Diver top-up pack which, upon completion, gives them their diving qualification.

BSAC’s Head of Diving and Training Sophie Hepstonstall said the Adventure Diver course was a welcome addition to the entry-level diver training portfolio:

“This is a versatile taster course that can be used by both BSAC clubs and centres to help boost try diver-to-trainee conversion rates. Thanks to its modular format, Adventure Diver is also a great way to engage youth groups such as the Scouts or Cadet Forces in BSAC diver training and bring the next generation of divers into the club.”

Open to anyone 10 years old and above, Adventure Diver costs £60 (~€71/~US$79), which includes 12 months’ BSAC membership.

For more information, go to bsac.com/adventurediver.