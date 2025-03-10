Buddy Dive Bonaire Announces Dive Thru The Lens

Buddy Dive Bonaire has announced its Buddy Dive Thru The Lens underwater photography week.

The week is the perfect opportunity for new and budding underwater photographers to develop their skills and hone their techniques. Dive Buddy Bonaire’s Dive Thru The Lens week has proven to be an excellent opportunity and learning event for many new photographers.

The week-long event offers a wide range of activities, including clinics, presentations and demonstrations, as well as photography-dedicated boat dives.

Buddy Dive Bonaire’s Dive Thru the Lens Week Takes place this summer between August 24 and August 29, 2025.

Bonaire is a renowned global scuba diving destination with stunning corals and amazing visibility averaging 30m/100ft. The small Caribbean island is home to a wide array of marine life, including turtles, reef fish such as wrasses and groupers, as well as a host of critters, including lobsters and nudibranchs.

This year’s itinerary is as follows:

Day 1:

Day of arrival – Check-in 5.30 PM: Welcome and registration.

Day 2:

9 AM: Check out dive & buoyancy clinic.

1:30 PM: Point & shoot tips & tricks + house reef dive.

2:30 PM: Dive 1: PADI Underwater Photography Specialty.

5:30 PM: Presentation.

Day 3:

8:10 AM: 2-Tank photography boat dive – Wide-angle photography.

1:30 PM: Dive 2: PADI Underwater Photography Specialty.

5:30 PM: Debriefing + photography tips & tricks by Guillermo.

Day 4:

8:10 AM: 2-Tank photography boat dive – Macro & super macro photography.

5:30 PM: Presentation.

Day 5:

30 AM: Photography workshop.

10 AM: Debriefing + photography tips & tricks by Guillermo.

2 PM: Hilma Hooker photography dive.

5:30 PM: Boat Night dive – Night photography.

Day 6:

9 AM: Underwater model photography.

5:30 PM: Closing of the event at Blennies restaurant & bar.

You can find out more information about Buddy Dive Bonaire here.