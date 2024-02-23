Buddy Dive Resort Announces 2024 Operation CCR Dates

Buddy Dive Resort has announced the dates of its 2024 Operation CCR event.

The week-long event is scheduled to take place from May 25 until June 1, 2024. As with previous years, during the event the resort turns into closed-circuit rebreather diving haven with tons of different dives and activities planned. This year presentations and activities include:

A presentation from the main sponsor, Divers Alert Network .

. CCR tryouts and demonstrations.

Diving the Windjammer wreck.

During the event, Buddy Dive Tek provides comprehensive support for all types of CCR diving. This includes different types and sizes of Diluent and Oxygen cylinders, sofnallime, Oxygen and Trimix fills and much more.

You can email for more information here.