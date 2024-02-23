Friday, February 23, 2024
Buddy Dive Resort Announces 2024 Operation CCR Dates

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

Technical Diving - Scuba Divers with Closed Circuit Rebreathers diving under an oil rig
Technical Diving - Scuba Divers with Closed Circuit Rebreathers diving under an oil rig

Buddy Dive Resort has announced the dates of its 2024 Operation CCR event.

The week-long event is scheduled to take place from May 25 until June 1, 2024. As with previous years, during the event the resort turns into closed-circuit rebreather diving haven with tons of different dives and activities planned. This year presentations and activities include:

  • A presentation from the main sponsor, Divers Alert Network.
  • CCR tryouts and demonstrations.
  • Diving the Windjammer wreck.

During the event, Buddy Dive Tek provides comprehensive support for all types of CCR diving. This includes different types and sizes of Diluent and Oxygen cylinders, sofnallime, Oxygen and Trimix fills and much more.

You can email for more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

