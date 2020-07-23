Thursday, July 23, 2020
Catch Up With The Ocean Reef Facebook Live Event

By Sam Helmy

Since their emergence a few years back, full-face masks have created a bit of a splash, especially with the introduction of recreational dive-friendly models by several companies, including Ocean Reef.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the question arises: Are full-face masks going to change the future of diving? That is what Ocean Reef tried to answer on their Facebook Live event on July 7th, 2020, which you can now re-watch on their Facebook page.

The live event covered a host of issues and questions, including techniques, communication, and the latest equipment available on the market.

You can re-watch the event here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

